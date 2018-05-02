Jharkhand: BJP confident of winning 50 seats

Ram Vichar Netam, the BJP incharge of Jharkhand, on Monday expressed confidence over his party retaining majority for the second consecutive term in the state with maximum 50 seats.

“The early trends may not be in our favour. But gradually you will see that the BJP will take over in all the constituencies where we have expected victory. I have been saying from starting that the BJP will form the government with people’s mandate and we will win at least 50 seats,” Netam told ANI.

He claimed that “no one can stop BJP from forming the government in the state.

“I have stayed in Jharkhand for 1.5 months. I had visited each and every state. On the basis of our micro-management, I am 100 per cent sure that people’s mandate will be in BJP’s favour,” the BJP leader added when asked about the reason for his confidence.

The counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies is taking place in Jharkhand and the final result is expected to be announced later in the day.

The supporters of the opposition alliance in the state seem to be encouraged by exits polls that have predicted a marginal advantage to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance and have pointed towards a hung Assembly.

While ABP-C-Voter exit poll has given 35 seats to JMM, Congress and RJD combine, India Today-Axis My India exit polls predicted between 38 and 50 seats for it in the 81-member Assembly.

JMM contested on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and Lalu Prasad’s RJD, which has a relatively smaller presence in the state, contested in seven seats.The state voted in five phased-elections which saw 65.17 per cent voter turnout. –