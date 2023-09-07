Jawan Nagpur Review: Shah Rukh Is Simply Amazing!

Nagpur: In a recent visit to the screening of the highly anticipated movie ‘Jawan,’ Nagpur Today’s Avani Arya delved into the world of Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts to capture their reactions. Arya expressed her sentiments, stating, “This is precisely the type of film I had eagerly anticipated, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Judging by the enthusiastic cheers from the early morning 9:30 am show audience, it appears ‘Jawan’ is poised for an unstoppable journey at the box office.”

After a riveting three-hour cinematic experience, Arya confidently predicts that ‘Jawan’ is destined to achieve mega-blockbuster status, a term reserved for movies that breach the Rs 500 Crore Club.

Advertisement

For an exclusive look at the fans’ reactions, watch the video below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement