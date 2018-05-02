Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Janta Curfew in Nagpur – Mayor in action

    Nagpur : Janta Curfew has been imposed in Nagpur today on Saturday and Sunday in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

    Mayor Sandip Joshi was seen in action who was personally requesting the citizen on road to help fight the epidemic. He was seen stopping vehicle and asking reason why they are moving and requesting if not important to go home and support the city administration.

    The curfew will be imposed for two days, Saturday and Sunday. “Janta Curfew to be imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and 26; essential services to remain functional,” said Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

