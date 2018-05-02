Janta curfew from 8 pm tomorrow April 14: Maha CM

Mumbai/Nagpur: Not a complete lockdown, but stricter guidelines coming, states Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Announcing a ‘Janta Curfew’ in the state, the CM said, “Only essential services allowed from 8 pm tomorrow.”

He also stated that public transport will be available for only those involved in essential services.

Only home deliveries from restaurants allowed from 8 pm tomorrow in Maharashtra.

He added that these restrictions will be in place for 15 days.

Appealing to doctors from outside to join state’s fight against Covid-19, Maharashtra Chief Minister said that it is an “emergency-like” situation.

CM Uddhav Thackeray also appealed to the opposition parties to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus.

