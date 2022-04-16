Jai Bajrang Bali: Devotees throng temples in Nagpur to offer prayers on Hanuman Jayanti

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the first rays of Sunlight, chants of ‘Jai Bajrang Bali,’ ‘Ram Bhakt Hanuman Ki Jai’ reverberated at various temples in the city to mark Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 16.

Devotees thronged in large numbers to the Telankhedi Mandir to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated with festive spirit in Orange City. Temples have been beautifully decorated and saffron flags have been tied on roads connecting to temples and routes from where shobhayatras passed.

A grand procession was taken out from Rajabaksha Hanuman Temple. Hanuman Jayanti celebrations had already started at various temples a day before. Hanuman Chalisa is recited a day before the procession. This year too, devotees recited Hanuman Chalisa, highlighting the glory of Lord Hanuman.

Various floats depicting Lord Hanuman in different acts were the part of shobhayatras.

