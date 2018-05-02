Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

J-K split into union territories J-K and Ladakh

New Delhi: Article 370, which confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be removed, said Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament this morning. Jammu and Kashmir will be “reorganized” and will no longer be a state, Mr Shah said.

Ladakh will be a Union Territory without an assembly and Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with an assembly, under the proposal. There will be two Lieutenant Governors. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of his cabinet at his house this morning.

Article 370 of the constitution is a ‘temporary provision’ which grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Maharashtra News
कामठेश्वर शिवमंदीरात भव्य कावड यात्रेसह श्रावणमासाची सुरूवात
कामठेश्वर शिवमंदीरात भव्य कावड यात्रेसह श्रावणमासाची सुरूवात
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख, मिला केंद्र शासित प्रदेश का दर्जा
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख, मिला केंद्र शासित प्रदेश का दर्जा
कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने की सिफारिश , राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी
कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने की सिफारिश , राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी
Trending News
Amit Shah moves to end Article 370 in J-K
Amit Shah moves to end Article 370 in J-K
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Featured News
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Trending In Nagpur
Bogus MPCB official dupes many job seekers of Rs 35 lakh
Bogus MPCB official dupes many job seekers of Rs 35 lakh
Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad
Area AGM of Round Table India held at Hyderabad
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
खसाळा, मसाळा, खैरी, भिलगाव पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी 21 कोटी : पालकमंत्री
नरसाळा आरोग्य शिबिरात 2829 रुग्णांची तपासणी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते झाले उद्घाटन
नरसाळा आरोग्य शिबिरात 2829 रुग्णांची तपासणी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते झाले उद्घाटन
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145