J-K split into union territories J-K and Ladakh

New Delhi: Article 370, which confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be removed, said Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament this morning. Jammu and Kashmir will be “reorganized” and will no longer be a state, Mr Shah said.

Ladakh will be a Union Territory without an assembly and Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with an assembly, under the proposal. There will be two Lieutenant Governors. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of his cabinet at his house this morning.

Article 370 of the constitution is a ‘temporary provision’ which grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.