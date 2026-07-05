Five Members of a Family Go Missing from Nagpur’s Dhantoli; Last Mobile Location Traced to Pune

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Nagpur: In a shocking incident, five members of the same family have mysteriously gone missing from Nagpur’s Dhantoli area. The family members have been untraceable since they left their home on June 24, prompting concern among relatives and residents. A missing persons complaint has been registered at Dhantoli Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

According to police, the last known mobile phone location of the missing family members was traced to Pune, where local authorities are now being coordinated with as part of the investigation.

As per the complaint filed by Shyamsundar Kimatray Parswani (71), his family resides at Durga Sadan, Plot No. 40, Balraj Marg, Dhantoli. The missing persons belong to the family of his late brother, Suresh Kimatray Parswani, who lived in the same building.

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The missing family members have been identified as:

Harsha Suresh Parswani (57)

Jitendra Suresh Parswani (42)

Ishita Jitendra Parswani (40)

Khushi Jitendra Parswani (21)

A minor boy

According to the complaint, all five family members left their residence at around 6:00 PM on June 24 and have not returned since.

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Initially, relatives believed they might have travelled to visit family members or acquaintances, and conducted their own search over the following days. However, after making inquiries with relatives, friends, and known contacts without any success, the family approached the police.

On June 29, Shyamsundar Parswani officially lodged a missing persons complaint with Dhantoli Police Station. Police have since launched a detailed investigation, examining call records, technical evidence, and other available leads.

During the investigation, police found that the last recorded location of the missing persons’ mobile phones was in Pune. Coordination with Pune Police is currently underway to trace their whereabouts.

Investigators have also learned that one of the missing family members was reportedly under substantial financial debt. However, police have not confirmed whether this is connected to the family’s disappearance. Officials said all possible angles are being examined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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