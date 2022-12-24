“It’s easy to give ideas but difficult to implement them,” Rahul Pande on book ‘Ambedkar and Modi’

Nagpur: “Its always easy to table an idea. However, the real struggle is to implement it in practice. While Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar gave significant ideas for modern India, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented these ideas,” said Information Commissioner, Rahul Pande here, on Saturday.

Pande speaking at symposium on book titled ‘Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation’ at Press Club, Civil Lines. Pradeep Maitra, President, Nagpur Press Club was also present on this occasion.

The book, ‘Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation’, compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, explores the life and works of Dr B R Ambedkar while drawing a parallel with the initiatives and reforms taken by PM Modi to implement the ideals of the ace social reformer, Pande said.

The book presents a convergence between the ideals of Dr Ambedkar and New India’s development journey, Pande said and discussed how PM Modi achieved Dr Ambedkar’s vision laid on infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility (Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas), gender equality (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao), and self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) through his implementation.

Pande also mentioned that since his college days, he has been fond of Dr B R Ambedkar’s writings and his vision. Till date, I use Dr Ambedkar as inspiration, he said.

About: Ambedkar & Modi Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s influence has overarching impact on the making of Modern India. However, his legacy was sidelined and subjected to institutional neglect.

The book is a prism that reflects upon the multitude of contributions of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in the nation building process. Many of his ideas and interventions continue to define our governance paradigm, especially with PM Narendra Modi at the helm ensuring that his legacy is revived.

The book studies the points of intersection of India’s development story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ideals of Babasaheb. It also highlights the striking parallels between the two towering personalities that succeeded against all odds and worked to dismantle stifling social structures that they themselves experienced from close quarters.

