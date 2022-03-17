It’s 40.9 deg Celsius in Nagpur, Met Deptt issues heat wave warning for Vidarbha

Nagpur: Giving a clear hint of tormenting summer ahead, Nagpur witnessed the mercury soared to 40.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, March 16, the highest maximum temperature of the season. The temperature was a whopping 5.1 degrees above normal. The previous high was 39.6 degrees, recorded on Tuesday.

At 42.9 degree Celsius, Akola was the hottest in the region on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department declared heat wave conditions to prevail in Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola and Buldhana on Thursday. The heat wave is declared when maximum temperature crosses the 40 degree mark and is more than 4 degrees above the normal levels.

Washim also witnessed a sudden increase in mercury level as it recorded the second highest maximum temperature in Vidarbha with 41.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Wardha (41.4 degrees Celsius), Amravati (41.0 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (40.6 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (40.6 degrees Celsius) and Yavatmal (40.5 degrees Celsius) also recorded the maximum temperature above 40 degrees. Buldhana (38.5 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (37.4 degrees Celsius) and Gondia (39.2 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature at least 4 degrees above normal on Wednesday. The minimum temperature also increased drastically all over Vidarbha and it will remain the same for a few more days.

Officials of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, informed that a heat wave warning has been issued for various districts of Vidarbha including Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

In its heat wave warning for citizens, the met department has advised people to stay indoors as much as possible and use traditional remedies like onion salad, and raw mango with salt and cumin to prevent heat stroke. Advising citizens to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty, the advisory added, people with epilepsy, heart, kidney or liver diseases who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake. Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc to keep yourself hydrated.