Published On : Mon, Oct 7th, 2019

ISTE Student Chapter Installantion Ceremony at TGPCET

Nagpur: Tulsiramji Gaikwad–Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Nagpur organized ISTE Student Chapter Installation at college premises recently. Dr. S. R. Chaudhari (Secretary, ISTE Maharashtra Goa Section) was the Chief Guest for the function.

The objective of programme was to assist and contribute in the production and development of top quality professional engineers and technicians needed by the industry and other organisations. The event was organized with a view of felicitating newly formed ISTE Students Chapter office bearers for the session 2019-20. This year 24 students are selected from various branches of engineering for the different posts of ISTE Students Chapter and 95% students have become the members of ISTE student chapter.

Badges were distributed to these post holders for their tireless efforts and being the active member for organizing activities towards the development of ISTE Students’ Chapter. Dr. S. R Chaudhari guided students on attributes as per Washington Accords of Graduation. His emphasis on the power of ideas to change the face of technical world by the engineers and students learned and enjoyed the session.

Hon. Vice Principal, Pragati Patil gives the opening remark by addressing the audience that to make use of this platform to come forward, to explore their idea, to have courage to think differently, to work in a team. Hon. Executive Director, GPGI, Shri Anil Hood added little more in the program by giving guidance to students to develop better learning skills and personality. Mr. Kapil Dongre, (IT Department) who is elected as the Student Chairman portrayed the plan of events that will be organized in the current academic year by all the departments.

The event proved to be successful by the efforts of Mr. Jayant Rohankar (Coordinator, ISTE), faculty members and students. Mr. Amol Raut, Vice Chairman of ISTE Student Chapter proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was flourishing under the supervision and kind support of Ms. Pragati Patil, Vice-Principal TGPCET. ISTE Departmental Coordinators are Prof. Harshwardhan Mahawadiwar (Mech), Prof. Priyanka Bhende (CSE),Prof. Deepak Bhoyar (ECE), Prof. Pratik Ghutke (EE), Prof. Shubhangi Meshram (Civil), Dr. Mohan Gaikwad-Patil (Chairman, GPG), Prof. Sandip Gaikwad (Treasurer, GPGI), Prof. Pragati Patil (Vice-Principal, TGPCET), Shri Anil Hood (Executive Director, GPGI) were present on this occasion.

