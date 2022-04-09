ISRO team inspects unidentified objects fallen from sky in Chandrapur district

Advertisement

Nagpur: A team of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday visited the Chandrapur district to inspect unidentified objects which were said to have fallen from the sky a week ago.

The ISRO team visited Sindewahi Police Station to inspect the objects that had fallen from the sky at Pawanpar village and other parts of Sindewahi and Brahmapuri Tehsils of Chandrapur district recently. A metal ring and six cylinder-like objects were found after many observers spotted unidentified burning objects streaking across the sky in parts of northern Maharashtra and also in Madhya Pradesh on the evening of April 2.

Some experts speculated that these could be parts of a burnt-out booster rocket, the kind of which is used for launching satellites, though officials of the Geological Survey of India at Nagpur said they could not comment on the nature of the objects without a thorough examination. An iron ring was found in an open plot of land at Ladbori village around 7.50 pm on April 2, while a cylinder-like object was found in Pawanpar village, also in Sindewahi Tehsil, the next morning. Five more cylinder-like objects were found in the area later.

Advertisement

Suresh Chopane, who heads Skywatch, a group of astronomy enthusiasts, and who accompanied the two ISRO scientists, said they visited the spots where the objects were found and inspected the iron ring and six cylindrical objects currently kept at Sindewahi Police Station. The ISRO team will take the objects with it for further examination, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement