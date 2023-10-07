Is NIT favouring land grab bid by Viveka Hospital in Nagpur?

Nagpur: The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) had granted permission to Viveka Hospital in Nagpur to construct a temporary medical oxygen gas plant on a portion of land in Naik Layout, subject to certain terms and conditions. This decision has stirred controversy among local residents who believe that the land should be returned for public use after the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic. A report in a local Marathi daily sheds light on the developments surrounding this issue.

The State’s Urban Development Department, in a letter to the NIT Chairman, approved the establishment of a medical oxygen gas plant for Viveka Hospital on a 10,000 square foot area of land for a two-year period. Notably, this land is reserved for a primary school and is owned by the NIT.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, even after the two-year period and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in India and worldwide, the NIT has not taken back possession of this strategically reserved land for the primary school. Furthermore, no notices have been sent to Viveka Hospital regarding the land’s intended use after the expiration of the agreement. In contrast, the state government has proposed that the 10,000 square foot space be allocated for the expansion of Viveka Hospital.

A resolution concerning this proposal is expected to be presented in the board meeting of the NIT Trustees on October 8, which falls on a Sunday. However, it’s important to note that, under Section 37 of the MRTP Act, the NIT cannot change the use of public land. Nevertheless, a letter from the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development in Mumbai indicates a change in land use favouring Viveka Hospital!

When the daily reached the office of NIT to inquire about this letter, they were told that the copy of this letter could not be obtained as the file was sent for the board meeting to be held Sunday, October 8. When the Executive Officer was asked for information regarding this, he gave a nasty reply that for obtaining the copy of the letter, a request under the Right to Information Act should be made. As per the law, it cannot be said in how many days or months this copy will be available. Apart from this, it was clarified that the government is handling all matters related to the lands of NIT! He said that the government has clear orders in this regard. He said that it is the government that changes the user and not NIT!

He further added that the expansion of Viveka Hospital was not commercial! He said that hospitals are not commercial! Out of the total space, the Director of Viveka Hospital has only 10,000 sq. ft. land and replied that there is enough space available for Sati Mata Temple at this place! He said that this decision is still in the process and has not been finalized.

According to rules, NIT cannot sell its land. Under Section 37 of 1936 MRTP Act. NIT can only lease out its land and is bound to renovate the land for which it was given. Reservation of plots cannot be changed. The use of public land cannot be changed at all. However, in this case, all the rules are being changed and the primary school reservation is being changed. Instead of expanding the private hospital, NIT should transfer the land to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and build a school for the poor children, while there was an order to properly use the reserved land for public use.

The proposal of the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development to cancel the reservation of primary school and give it to Viveka Hospital is in contempt of many decisions of the High Court, and the tone of the state government is not obeying the court. The adage that politics does not follow any law, does not obey, does not fear, has emerged after looking at the overall administration of the NIT.

All these plots of public use are not the property of the government. The government can only control them, they cannot sell them, they cannot change their use, but this resolution will now be sent to the government after it is passed in the NIT board meeting. A change of use notification will be issued. Objections will be invited. Eventually, like many other plots, this reserved land will also be put in the pocket of private establishments for commercial use.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Mohan Mate is the trustee of NIT. He will attend the meeting on Sunday, October 8. What stand will he take on the proposal sent to NIT by the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development? Which way will he decide — in favour of the primary school reserved for the poor children or the expansion of Viveka Hospital which is completely commercial?

When the newspaper contacted Congress MLA Vikas Thakre and was asked about this proposal, he said that due to the change in power, he is no longer a trustee of NIT. However, he said that he would not allow the land reservation for school to be changed. There should be a school in this place. During the Corona period, Viveka Hospital had asked for this space for an oxygen plant but NIT did not give it. The Director of Viveka Hospital went to the High Court against this. According to the court order, Viveka Hospital was allotted 10,000 sq.ft. for the oxygen plant in May 2021 for 2 years only. Now, NIT should get this land back from the possession of the hospital. We will not allow the reservation of this land to change. If the time comes, a strong agitation will be launched for this. He warned that the government should not forget that the demand of the people here is for primary school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement