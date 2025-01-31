Is Nagpur’s Jaripatka area becoming a hub of Pakistani settlers?

Nagpur: The number of Pakistanis settling in Nagpur’s Jaripatka locality and surrounding areas is increasing rapidly, leaving the Sindhi community astonished. Local residents have reported that Sindhis have been living in the area for decades, but in recent years, there has been a sudden surge in the number of people coming from Pakistan, a report in a local Hindi daily said.

People are puzzled and questioning how individuals arriving on regular visas are managing to settle here without undergoing any government procedures. Their presence is not limited to residential areas but is also growing in local markets.

According to the report, these individuals claim to be Sindhis, yet they do not participate in local religious events or community programs. What is even more surprising is that within just 2-3 years, they manage to obtain Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other official documents, yet there is no monitoring by government agencies. On one hand, intelligence agencies and the police closely monitor Bangladeshis, but no such regulations seem to apply to those settling in Jaripatka from Sindh province of Pakistan.

A member of the community revealed that over the past 6-7 years, a significant number of Pakistani nationals have been settling in Jaripatka and nearby areas. As per regulations, individuals must obtain citizenship and administrative approval before purchasing houses or shops. However, a large network is allegedly operating to facilitate their settlement. Initially, only 50-60 families were present, but now, hundreds of Pakistani nationals have made the area their home.

Long-standing traders face hardships

People arriving from Pakistan often rent houses with the help of their relatives. Gradually, they start working in local businesses. Since they speak Sindhi, no one suspects them. Before long, an employee working in a shop ends up becoming its owner.

Local residents, who work tirelessly to make a living, are struggling, whereas those who have settled from Pakistan in recent years are suddenly running businesses worth millions. The major question is: where are they getting the capital to invest in these businesses?

Local traders claim that these individuals have disrupted the market. Where a profit margin of ₹1 was previously maintained, they are now conducting business with just 25 paise margins. Large shops are opening without acquiring proper citizenship. Some have even entered the construction sector overnight, rapidly developing large-scale flat schemes. Reports suggest that these flats are exclusively sold to individuals from Pakistan, creating a monopoly in the market.

Document forgery poses a security threat

Local residents believe this situation poses a serious threat to Nagpur and the country’s security. There is no verification process to confirm whether these individuals, claiming to be Sindhis, are genuinely so. Even after their visa periods expire, they are not sent back.

Additionally, by deceiving local authorities, they manage to obtain residential documents proving their stay in Nagpur. Within just 2-3 years, they acquire Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and even get their names registered in the voter list. They obtain business licenses and start shops.

Authorities must investigate when these individuals entered the city, the duration of their visas, and their current occupations. A detailed probe could uncover at least 5,000 such cases. If illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are considered a security threat, then why is there no surveillance on those coming from Pakistan? This remains a pressing question.