Is Nagpur Set to Participate in War Drills? Here’s What We Know

Nagpur: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, preparations for war readiness are intensifying across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed authorities to conduct mock drills, or pre-war exercises, in 244 districts nationwide. Nagpur is expected to be included in these drills, with the district administration currently awaiting official orders from the state government.

District Disaster Management Officer Ankush Gavande confirmed, “We have received directives from the central government, but we are awaiting official instructions from the state government to begin implementing the drills.” The Nagpur District Disaster Management Authority is equipped with representatives from various government and semi-government agencies, with the District Collector heading the operations. In emergency situations, this authority is activated to manage the crisis effectively.

Nagpur’s Strategic Importance

Located at the geographical center of India, Nagpur benefits from strong communication links in all directions, making it a key city for national security. Due to its strategic position, Nagpur is considered a sensitive area and is being closely monitored in these challenging times.

How Far is Pakistan From Nagpur?

Nagpur lies approximately 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) from the Pakistan border. Though this distance may seem far, the potential for modern warfare and missile technology means that the city could be within reach of certain military assets if tensions were to escalate.

Firearms and Missiles Pakistan Could Use

In the event of a conflict, Pakistan’s military capabilities include a range of advanced weapons, such as surface-to-surface missiles and airstrike capabilities. The Pakistani military possesses a variety of short, medium, and long-range missiles, such as the Shaheen series and Ghaznavi missiles, which have the potential to target distant locations like Nagpur. These missiles can travel distances of over 2,500 kilometers, making them capable of reaching strategic locations deep inside India, including Nagpur, if necessary.

A Major Decision After 1977

For the first time since 1977, the Indian government has issued such extensive orders for war drills. Fire departments, civil defense teams, home guard units, as well as organizations like NCC and NSS, are all being called upon to participate. The Indian Navy and Air Force have also initiated their own war drills at various locations across the country.

Focusing on Public Safety

The mock drills will evaluate the preparedness of citizens and the efficiency of emergency response systems in the event of a crisis. While the aim is to avoid conflict, the district administration has shown that Nagpur will be fully equipped to face any situation if the need arises.

