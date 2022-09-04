Is Nagpur safe for women? 234 rape cases recorded in 2021, highest since 2015

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra seems to be one of the most progressing cities in the State and considered to be the fastest developing cities in India. However, not in all aspects.

When it comes to women’s safety, Nagpur seems to be progressing backwards. According to the data received from the Nagpur Police, rape cases were at an all-time high in the year 2021. The data revealed that in the year 2021, 234 rape cases were registered, highest since 2015.

The data also showed that up to July 2022, 163 rape cases were recorded in the city. As far as molestation cases are concerned, the highest number of cases were recorded in 2016 (412), followed by 2017 (376). There were 356 cases of molestation recorded in 2021 and 185 cases up to July 2022.

Coming to kidnapping cases, 2020 saw the highest number of cases (536). 415 kidnapping cases were recorded in the year 2021. Up to July 2022, 268 cases of kidnapping have been registered as per the city police.

https://infogram.com/untitled-infographic-1h7g6k0qmn9702o?live

According to the Nagpur Police, there has been an increase in rape cases but most of the cases are those where accused and victims were known to each other. Police added that almost 90 per cent of the cases recorded where victims and the accused were familiar to each other.

What have the Nagpur Police done to tackle this?

As per the report by the city police, women’s safety has become the top priority for them.

* The report stated that a mapping of all vulnerable locations was done and a total of 142 such spots were identified. Post which along with the help of NIT, NMC, PWD and MSEB, CCTV cameras and good lighting were installed in the identified areas.

* QR codes too have been installed at 1,823 localities to ensure regular visits by Beat Marshalls at vulnerable locations.

* 56 combing operations and special drives at these localities were carried out to ensure no undue conglomeration of unwanted people at these spots.

* “Damini Pathak” was revitalized with increased manpower and 50 new Activa Scooters were procured through CSR for intensive patrolling which increased visibility of our women patrolling staff.

Each Zonal DCP was instructed to “adopt” 10 cases each of Rapes / Molestation for personal “Pairavi” in Court of law and for quick trials. This has had a positive impact till date with nine cases ending in conviction in a short span of time.

