Is Maharashtra Police Shielding Those Who Helped Fugitive Prashant Koratkar?

Advertisement



Nagpur: After a case was registered against self-proclaimed journalist Prashant Koratkar for making objectionable remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, he fled from Nagpur fearing arrest. Now, five individuals accused of aiding his escape have been served notices by Kolhapur police, and their possible arrest is under consideration.

Among them, Prashik Padwekar, a close aide of Koratkar, is under serious scrutiny. According to reports, Padwekar considers Kortkar his “guru” and was present with him when he was arrested. However, questions are now being raised about police action and political interference in handling this case.

Police’s Role Under Question

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe has strongly criticized the handling of the case, stating:

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Prashik Padwekar is a known associate of anti-Shivaji elements like Prashant Koratkar. When Padwekar visits Hudkeshwar Police Station in Nagpur, instead of questioning him about how he helped Kortkar escape, the police accept his complaint against Shivaji followers like us. This is a tragedy for Maharashtra.”

Londhe further alleged that after he questioned Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding this matter, BJP leaders retaliated by filing cases against him across different locations.

“This exposes their arrogance and misuse of power. We have solid proof, including photos, linking Padwekar to Kortkar and other key individuals. We will soon present this before the people of Maharashtra,” he added.

How Did Koratkar Manage to Escape?

Investigations have revealed that Padwekar and other associates helped Koratkar hide in Chandrapur, provided him with financial support, and arranged a vehicle for his escape to Telangana. Kolhapur police have now summoned the accused for questioning.

Adding to the controversy, reports suggest that a senior police officer was also involved in assisting Koratkar during his stay at a Chandrapur hotel. It is alleged that this officer ensured Kortkar’s safe passage, raising serious concerns about police impartiality and political influence.

Luxury Cars Seized, But Bigger Questions Remain

In connection with the case, Kolhapur police have seized Kortkar’s luxury car and another vehicle belonging to his associate Dheeraj Chaudhary. However, the key question remains—how did Koratkar manage to escape so easily, and who in the administration supported him?

This case highlights not just a criminal’s escape but also the functioning of Maharashtra’s law enforcement agencies. Why is the police department seen taking action against those questioning Kortkar’s supporters instead of focusing on those who helped him flee?

With mounting political pressure and public outrage, will Maharashtra Police act fairly, or will this case be buried under political influence?

Advertisement