Is India Bharat now ?

The Congress on Tuesday cited a dinner invitation from President Murmu to say that India is now Bharat.

“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X raising speculation on whether the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 could seek to amend the Constitution to replace the word India with Bharat.

The G20 Summit from September 9 to 10 is being attend by top global leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

