Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 25th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    IRCTC to automatically refund all tickets

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has asked people not to cancel the tickets they have booked online for those trains that have been cancelled and assured them that they will get full refund automatically.

    Earlier, the railways had extended to three months the time to cancel counter tickets till June 21.

    The railway subsidiary, IRCTC, said in a statement that doubts have been raised regarding cancellation of e-tickets subsequent to the halting of railway passenger trains.

    ‘No cancellation required on the part of user. If user cancels his ticket, there are chances he may get less refund. Hence, passengers are advised not to cancel e- tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways,’ it said.

    ‘Refund amount will be credited to the user account used for booking of e-tickets automatically. No charges are deducted by the railways in case of train cancellation,’ the statement added.

    The railways has cancelled all trains till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    राज्यात 21 दिवसांच्या ‘लॉक डाऊन’च्या काळात जीवनावश्यक सेवा सुरळीत सुरू राहणार
    राज्यात 21 दिवसांच्या ‘लॉक डाऊन’च्या काळात जीवनावश्यक सेवा सुरळीत सुरू राहणार
    Hindi News
    घबराएं नहीं, जानें 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में क्या खुलेगा, क्या बंद रहेगा
    घबराएं नहीं, जानें 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में क्या खुलेगा, क्या बंद रहेगा
    Lockdown: मनपा आयुक्त का नागरिकों से घरों में रहने का आवाहन
    Lockdown: मनपा आयुक्त का नागरिकों से घरों में रहने का आवाहन
    Trending News
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Nationwide lockdown for 21 days: PM Modi
    Nationwide lockdown for 21 days: PM Modi
    Featured News
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    Trending In Nagpur
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    ‘Essential commodities’ shops will remain open’: Guardian minister Nitin Raut
    ‘Essential commodities’ shops will remain open’: Guardian minister Nitin Raut
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No case since one week
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No case since one week
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    घबराएं नहीं, जानें 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में क्या खुलेगा, क्या बंद रहेगा
    घबराएं नहीं, जानें 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में क्या खुलेगा, क्या बंद रहेगा
    राज्यात 21 दिवसांच्या ‘लॉक डाऊन’च्या काळात जीवनावश्यक सेवा सुरळीत सुरू राहणार
    राज्यात 21 दिवसांच्या ‘लॉक डाऊन’च्या काळात जीवनावश्यक सेवा सुरळीत सुरू राहणार
    Lockdown: मनपा आयुक्त का नागरिकों से घरों में रहने का आवाहन
    Lockdown: मनपा आयुक्त का नागरिकों से घरों में रहने का आवाहन
    Lockdown: पालकमंत्र्यांचे जनतेला आवाहन
    Lockdown: पालकमंत्र्यांचे जनतेला आवाहन
    Chinese national shifted to hospital quarantine in Nagpur
    Chinese national shifted to hospital quarantine in Nagpur
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145