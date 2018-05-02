IPS Bhushankumar Upadhayay to be honored with Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Award

Nagpur: IPS Bhushankumar Upadhayay, currently posted as Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Maharashtra State has been conferred upon Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Puruskar for promotion of Yoga.

The presentation of the award is scheduled on February 10, 2021 at the hands of Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavla.

“Your contribution is sharing and implementing the wisdom of Yoga for betterment of humanity is exceptional. You have made this possible, while you are serving the police force as an extent further and lead by example.

Your wisdom and practice has helped innumerable individuals in their lives,” read the conferment letter issued by Kaivalyadhama.