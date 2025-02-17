IPL 2025 schedule announced by BCCI

A total of 13 venues will host 74 matches over 65 days in the 18th edition of IPL

Mumbai: The schedule of Indian Premier League 2025 was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. The opening match of the tournament will take place on March 22 between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The final match of the mega event will take place on May 25 on the same ground.

A total of 13 venues will host 74 matches over 65 days in the 18th edition of IPL. The league stage will take place from March 22 to May 18. The playoffs will take place from May 20 to May 25.

Notably, Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru just once on April 7 at Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are set to take on RCB twice in Chennai (March 28) and Bengaluru (May 3). CSK will face old-rivals MI twice; on March 23 in Chennai and on April 20 in Mumbai.