And it’s Done And Dusted as Chennai Super Kings are the IPL 2021 Champions. MS Dhoni’s men registered a comprehensive 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Dwayne Bravo bowled a brilliant final over and gave just three runs from it and claimed two wickets. Sensational night for Chennai Super Kings as they lift their fourth IPL title and it was a collective performance from the team which helped them achieve this feat. CSK (192/3) Beat KKR (165/9) by 27 runs