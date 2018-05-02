IPL 2020 : Kings XI Punjab appoints Anil Kumble as head coach, George Bailey to be batting coach

R Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab has just announced the appointment of former Indian spinner, Anil Kumble as director of cricket operations. In this role, Anil Kumble will also be serving as the head coach of Priety Zinta owned franchisee of Indian Premier League for the upcoming 2020 season.

Along with Anil Kumble, Kings Xi Punjab also announced the appointment of former Australian Captain, George Bailey as batting coach and former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi as the assistant coach. If the media reports are to be believed, Kings XI might also rope in Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach and Courtney Walsh as bowling coach.

Apart from being the leading wicket taker for India in tests, Anil Kumble has also been the head coach for Indian National team. Despite having a successful stint with the senior team, he had resigned owing to the fallout with the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking to media last week, Kings XI co-owner Ness Wadia said, “Kumble is our choice to coach Kings XI. The world knows about his cricketing and coaching abilities. He’s a very calm, cool and collected person. He comes with a lot of experience in the IPL, having worked with two other franchises in the past, and also with the Indian team. We’re pretty sure that under his leadership, Kings XI will do very well,” he added.

In his role Anil Kumble will replace Mike Hesson, who parted ways with the franchise in August. Kumble has had stints as a mentor with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians but this is the first time he would be taking up a coaching role in the Indian Premier League.

Jonty Rhodes, on the other hand, has had a successful stint with franchisees like Mumbai Indians as their fielding coach. Regarded as one of the best fielders of all times, Jonty is expected to bring in a lot of change in the Kings XI setup headed by Ashwin.

Kings XI has finished 6th in IPL 2020 with 6 wins in 14 games.