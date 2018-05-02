Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021
    Investors lose Rs 4.54 lakh cr as market crashes

    Investors’ wealth tumbled over Rs 4.54 lakh crore in morning trade on Monday as markets crashed amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

    The 30-share BSE benchmark index plummeted 1,449.03 points to 48,580.80 in morning trade. Following this, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dived Rs 4,54,987.72 crore to Rs 2,02,71,414.07 crore.

    From the 30-share pack, 27 companies were trading lower led by banking companies — IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC.

    “The fundamental factors influencing markets are changing fast. There are both positives and negatives. … the fast-rising COVID cases is a cause of concern. Restriction of economic activity in many areas might impact growth recovery. But, as of now, there are no signs of a slowdown in the economy,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



