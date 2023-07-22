Investiture Ceremony held At Dps Mihan



Nagpur: DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, MIHAN held its Investiture Ceremony on Saturday July 22, 2023, to inculcate the leadership qualities in the students and to give them a role as well as encourage them to develop a sense of duty towards the school administration. The school also celebrated its 5th Anniversary of Founder’s Day with a plethora of activities.

Mr. Anurag Jain, DCP Zone-1, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and addressed the gathering. He guided the newly inducted council members to serve as role models and render the best service not only to the institution but to the nation and society at large. Guest of Honour Mr.Vivek Kodan, Sr.DGM, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. Ltd was also present on the occasion and extended his good wishes to the student leaders. President and the Pro Vice Chairperson, Ms. Tulika Kedia and Director, Ms. Savita Jaiswal joined the event online and conveyed their blessings to the young representatives and hoped that they will put in their sincere efforts towards the duty designated to them.

Head Girl Miss. Nitya Bajhal, Head Boy Mst. Anant Bokade, Sports Captain Mst.Kaushik Choudhari, Sports Vice Captain Miss. Rohini Srivastav, Cultural Captain Miss. Kinjal Gopale, Cultural Vice Captain Mst. Atharva Mishra along with the Captains and Vice Captains of the Brahmaputra, Godavari, Narmada & Sabarmati houses took the oath which was administered by the Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav. The members of the Student Council were also honoured with sashes and badges. The newly leaders expressed their gratitude for being given the opportunity to serve the institution.

Advertisement

The magnificent ceremony featured a mesmerizing rendition by the school choir and a scintillating dance performance by the budding artists of the school. Miss. Rajshree Khandelwal, Miss Prachi Deulkar, Mst.V.G. Tarun Sai and Mst.Kritagya Kumar compered the entire proceedings. The Head Girl Miss. Nitya Bajhal proposed the Vote of Thanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement