Internship of 6 MBBS students of Nagpur’s GMCH suspended for ragging

Nagpur: Six interns of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), were barred from internship after they were found allegedly ragging a junior student. The students have also been asked to vacate the college hostel, reports said.

According to an official of GMCH, the six MBBS students were undergoing internships at the college. They ragged a first year MBBS student in April this year who secretly filmed a video of the incident and mailed the complaint to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee. The Committee immediately directed the GMCH administration to initiate action against the students.

The GMCH Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye issued orders suspending internship of the students and also directed them to vacate the college hostel. Sources claimed that the victim was allegedly mentally and physically tortured by the seniors. The incident occurred six months ago. However, the formal complaint was lodged by the victim recently. The reason behind lodging the complaint after six months could not be ascertained so far.

The Anti-Ragging Committee of the college also lodged a complaint with Ajni Police and requested the cops to register a case against the students. Senior Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare of Ajni Police Station said that he requested the college administration to send a detailed report about the ragging. On PI Phatangare’s request, the college administration is likely to send a detailed report and an official of the college as complainant in the case on Thursday.

