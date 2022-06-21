International Yoga Day: Meet 4-year-old Niyara Jain, the Yoga Guru of her family!

Nagpur: While the definition of fun for kids has been limited to television, mobiles phones and video games, a four-year-old Niyara Jain from Chandrapur, being an exception, performs Yoga on a regular basis and also encourages her parents to join her.
Working parents often find it hard to get their kids to indulge in physical exercises. However, it’s not the case with Niyara’s parents Sakshi and Vaibhav.
“Yoga is a multi-faceted tool that offers multiple benefits to not just adults but even the younger ones. Apart from keeping them fit and healthy, it also provides them with knowledge and a broader outlook towards life,” says Sakshi, who unintentionally inspired Niyara for Yoga.
Children learn by watching and observing. Since Niyara was a toddler, she used to see her mother (Sakshi) performing Yoga. Sakshi is a huge admirer of Yoga. Niyara is just following her mother’s footsteps and now takes our personal Yoga classes, says Vaibhav, Niyara’s father.
Elaborating about Niyara’s fascination towards Yoga, Vaibhav further said, “Niyara performed 12-12 aasans. Niyara, at such an early age, identified that Yoga keeps her fit and active.”
Besides this, Niyara is also a Brainygirl. She has recited the capital of all 195 countries at the age of 2.5 years and completed the periodic table from the age of 3.5 years.
Niyara is a kids blogger and makes reels on Instagram. Her reels are shared and posted by many celebrities like Shilpa Shetty & Guru Randhawa. Recently Niyara is awarded “Super Model” Prize in a Kids Fashion Show. Niyara is talkative, smart and a real Child Prodigy.