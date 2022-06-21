International Yoga Day: Meet 4-year-old Niyara Jain, the Yoga Guru of her family!

Advertisement

Nagpur: While the definition of fun for kids has been limited to television, mobiles phones and video games, a four-year-old Niyara Jain from Chandrapur, being an exception, performs Yoga on a regular basis and also encourages her parents to join her.

Working parents often find it hard to get their kids to indulge in physical exercises. However, it’s not the case with Niyara’s parents Sakshi and Vaibhav.