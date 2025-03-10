International Women’s Day Celebration at DPS MIHAN

Advertisement



DPS MIHAN marked International Women’s Day with a series of meaningful activities aimed at empowering women in all aspects of life-education, health, and financial well-being.

The celebrations began with an insightful seminar, “Empowering Educators with AI – Tools for Effective Teaching,” where teachers explored the role of artificial intelligence in modern education. The session introduced innovative tools that can make learning more engaging and effective, helping educators stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.

Health and wellness took center stage with ‘Breast Cancer Screening Camp’ and ‘Organ Donation’ awareness workshop conducted in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Under the theme “Empowering Women, Saving Lives!” these initiatives encouraged early detection and proactive health measures while spreading awareness about the life-saving impact of organ donation.

Financial security is a crucial aspect of empowerment, and to support this, HDFC Bank conducted a ‘Future Prospects for Health Insurance’ workshop for the school’s staff. The session provided practical guidance on personal finance, helping participants make informed decisions about their financial future.

Adding a touch of self-care, ‘Groom to Shine’ session focused on daily makeup and grooming tips. Experts shared easy, everyday techniques for skincare, haircare, and professional grooming, helping attendees feel more confident in their personal and professional lives.

At DPS MIHAN, we believe that empowerment comes in many forms-knowledge, health, financial security, and self-confidence. This Women’s Day, we took a step toward uplifting and supporting the incredible women who are shaping the future.