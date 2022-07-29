International Tiger Day: 385 tigers roaming in Vidarbha alone: Report

Advertisement

The tiger census conducted in 2022 has revealed that there are 396 tigers in Maharashtra.

Nagpur: Although concern is being expressed as the number of tiger deaths is increasing, the tiger census conducted in 2022 has revealed that there are 396 tigers in Maharashtra. 385 tigers are roaming in Vidarbha alone. 97 percent of the total tigers in the state are in Vidarbha and Chandrapur district has the highest number of more than 235. This aspect was discussed in the meeting of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) held on Friday to mark International Tiger Day on July 29.

Tiger is the most powerful among species of big cats. A symbol of power, this animal is the pride of the forest. Tigers exist in large numbers in the vast and dense forests of India. National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India prepared the report scientifically. This year the census was conducted after four years. However, in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), the enumeration was not completed in some places by the scheduled date due to the attack of a tiger on a woman forest labourer. That is why last year’s report was sent. Its base has been taken into account.

Census is conducted every four years to know the condition of herbivores and other animals in the forest including tigers. A nationwide tiger census was conducted for the first time in 2006 using the line segmentation method developed by the Wildlife Institute of India. Now the tiger enumeration campaign is being implemented in the same way.

Every year from 2006 to 2020, the number of tigers in the state has increased by 20 to 25 percent. Accordingly, the number of tigers will increase this year too. It is expected to go up to 396. A report on tigers and herbivores in Vidarbha for the year 2021 has been prepared. It has been estimated that there are approximately 376-433 tigers in Maharashtra.

Number of tigers in India

• 2006 1,411

• 2010 1,706

• 2014 2,226

• 2018 2,967

Number of tigers in Maharashtra

• 2006 103

• 2010 168

• 2014 190

• 2018 312

“Due to the positive policy, forest conservation and management implemented by the State Government, the number of tigers in the state is continuously increasing. Apart from this, awareness by NGOs and media has also helped in conservation. However, the increased number of tigers is a challenge for the Forest Department. Thirty percent tiger growth is expected in the country and state,” said Sunil Limaye, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

