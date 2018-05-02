Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 22nd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan

    Maharashtra Governor participates in Yoga Session

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari participated in a yoga event and performed various Yoga Asanas on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also joined the Governor in the yoga session.

    Social distancing norms were observed during the yoga session.

    The yoga session was conducted by the trained volunteers of the Yoga Institute, Santacruz, Mumbai.

    https://www.facebook.com/Governor-of-Maharashtra-586490304812054

    Home1-mr

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0rZ0A5rPP0yXeSFkfIICA

    Trending In Nagpur
    क्रीडा क्षेत्रात महाराष्ट्राची नवी ओळख निर्माण करणार – सुनील केदार
    क्रीडा क्षेत्रात महाराष्ट्राची नवी ओळख निर्माण करणार – सुनील केदार
    Decriminalising Bouncing of Cheques will Increase Hardship : Dipen Agrawal, President-CAMIT
    Decriminalising Bouncing of Cheques will Increase Hardship : Dipen Agrawal, President-CAMIT
    सारे मिळून योगप्रसार करुया…! : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    सारे मिळून योगप्रसार करुया…! : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Video: Lockdown goes for a toss as revellers hit night party in Nagpur
    Video: Lockdown goes for a toss as revellers hit night party in Nagpur
    Coal India to ramp up output through MDOs
    Coal India to ramp up output through MDOs
    In Video: The majestic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse visible in the Sky of Nagpur
    In Video: The majestic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse visible in the Sky of Nagpur
    International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family
    International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family
    .तर अधिकृत एजंटचा परवाना धोक्यात?
    .तर अधिकृत एजंटचा परवाना धोक्यात?
    Nagpur civic chief walks out of meet
    Nagpur civic chief walks out of meet
    Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228
    Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0