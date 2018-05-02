Maharashtra Governor participates in Yoga Session

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari participated in a yoga event and performed various Yoga Asanas on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also joined the Governor in the yoga session.

Social distancing norms were observed during the yoga session.

The yoga session was conducted by the trained volunteers of the Yoga Institute, Santacruz, Mumbai.

