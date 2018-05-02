    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Interest rates on small savings cut

    Interest rates on small savings received a huge cut on Wednesday with the government announcing interest on savings deposit will now be down from 4 per cent to 3.5 per cent annually, while Public Provident Fund will be down from 7.1 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

    This is the second time the government has cut interest rates on small savings schemes in the past one year. In the April-June quarter of 2020-21, the government had slashed rates of small savings schemes by 70-140 bps (100 bps = 1 per cent).


