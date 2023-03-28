Interest rate on employees’ provident fund fixed at 8.15 pc for 2022-23

The Central Board of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended an 8.15 per cent interest rate to be credited on provident funds for the financial year 2022-23.

In March 2022, the government declared an 8.1 per cent interest rate for more than its six crore members, which was the lowest since 1977-78. The recommended interest rate for 2022-23 would be officially notified in the government gazette after approval of the Ministry of Finance, following which EPFO would credit the rate of interest into its subscribers’ accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement