Interaction Meeting with Shamli Menon, Sr Commercial Specialist, Consulate of the United States of America, Mumbai

Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) is organising an interaction meeting with Shamli Menon, Senior Commercial Specialist, Consulate of the United States of America, Mumbai (International Trade Administration, US Deptt of Commerce) on Thursday, 14th December 2023 between 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm at VIA Boardroom, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001

She will be visiting Nagpur to understand the business opportunities for U.S. companies in your region. Her work entails promoting the U.S. Goods & Services in India as well as working closely with Indian companies & assisting with their investments in the United States.

For more details contact VIA : 0712-2561211/9922386398.

Members of the association, exporting units and industrial fraternity are cordially invited to attend the program, says a press note issued by Kaushal Mohta, Chairman – VIA EXIM Forum.