Insurance employees set up stalls at Deekshabhoomi during Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Nagpur: All India General Insurance SC ST Employees Parishad Nagpur had setup three publicity stalls at Deekshabhoomi on the occasion of 67th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din and Vijayadashmi to distribute the food and biscuit packets and safety masks free of cost to the pilgrims. The stalls also made publicity of different insurance policies and social schemes of the New India Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company.

The stalls where inaugurated by Professor Dr. Srinivas Khandewale, famous economist, socialist and writer. B S Dhakde, presided over the function. On this occasion Advocate Firdos Mirza, Professor Dr. Sandeep Tundurwar, Vice Principal and HOD Department of Political Science City Binjani College Nagpur, famous writer Professor Dr. Sushila Takbhore, Poet and Industrialist Nalanda Satish, Adv Asmita Tidke and number of top officials of different insurance companies and official members of Parishad from the every corners of nation where present in large numbers.

All India President S.S Gajbhiye and all the volunteers of SC/SC Parishad welcomed all the guests with bouquet, Panchsheel scarf and memento of honour.

On this occasion the guests delivered their speeches on the present scenario on social economic and political issues. Gajbhiye conducted the function and B.S Dhakde proposed a vote of thanks. Well-wishers, members, officers and employees of all insurance companies & pilgrims were present in large scale at the function.

Narendra Sakhare, Vinod Gajbhiye, Vasant Mangudi, Sushma Meshram, Anand Dongre, Deepak Sute, Anil Gedam worked hard for success of the function.

