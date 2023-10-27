Institute of Forensic Science students hold cyber security awareness seminar

Nagpur: In light of the growing number of cybercrimes, the Institute of Forensic Science, Nagpur, in collaboration with Quickheal Foundation and Maharashtra Cyber, organized a seminar on cyber security awareness across various schools in Nagpur.

What truly stands out in this initiative is the active participation of students from the Institute of Forensic Science, namely Samiksha Chokhandre and Vaishnavi Deshmukh. They took the lead in making informative presentations on cyber security in multiple schools, including Kurvey’s New Model Public School, Sarojani Public School, Narayana Vidyalayam , and others. The duo went above and beyond to educate their peers about the importance of maintaining safety and security while using the internet to prevent fraud and cybercrimes.

This seminar was conducted under the guidance of the Institute of Forensic Science’s Director, Dr. Anjali Rahatgaonkar, Head of Department Dr. Ashish Badhiye, Dr. Neeti Kapoor Badhiye, and Assistant Professor Hansi Bansal. Their support and mentorship played a crucial role in making this initiative a success.

Samiksha Chokhandre said that such stories of proactive student involvement in matters of cyber security and safety deserve recognition and a platform to inspire others. This seminar is a significant step towards fostering awareness and cyber security in our community.

