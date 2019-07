The instant triple talaq bill, passed thrice by Lok Sabha, cleared its toughest test in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The absence of several MPs from different political parties from voting helped bring down the effective strength of the 240-member Rajya Sabha and the majority mark.

The opposition demand to send the bill to a select committee was rejected with only 84 members voting for it, 100 against.

The triple talaq bill was passed soon after.