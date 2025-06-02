Instagram friend rapes, blackmails minor girl in Nagpur, arrested

Advertisement





Nagpur: An Instagram friend turned out to be a rapist and blackmailer. Ambazari police have apprehended a 19-year-old youth for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl after befriending her on Instagram. The accused lured the girl with a false promise of marriage and blackmailed her using obscene photos, while also defaming her on social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mahesh Parate (19), a resident of Pachpaoli, reportedly knew the girl was underage. Between May 3 and May 30, 2025, he established a physical relationship with her against her will at various locations under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station.

The accused allegedly clicked her obscene photos, threatened to make them viral, and continued to sexually exploit her multiple times. He also defamed her by posting derogatory content on Instagram.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s 36-year-old mother, Ambazari Police registered a case under Sections 64(2)(m), 65(1), 69, 351(2), 352, 356 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4, 8, and 12 of the POCSO Act.

