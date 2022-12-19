Inspiring tale: Woman works as guard but makes her son an ace athlete the hard way!

Nagpur: This story of a woman achieving all she wanted after her kids grew up can be a huge inspiration for many.

Fifteen years ago, after the sudden death of the father due to illness, a family faced a mountain of grief. But the mother did not give up and raised her two children by taking up the job of a security guard and city bus conductor as well. Her daughter became a nurse and stood on her own feet, while the athlete son won numerous medals in various outdoor competitions and brought fame to the family and Nagpur city, a report in local Sakal daily said.

This is the struggling yet inspiring story of Vidarbha’s talented runner Ashutosh Bavane. Originally a native of Deori in Gondia district and currently residing in Narsala, Ashutosh came to Nagpur with his family in 2018 in search of a bright career. While studying at Hadas High School in Nagpur, he wanted to run in an outdoor competition organized by the District Sports Officer’s office. Without much practice or experience, he completed the race at a fast pace, earning the admiration of many.

The report further said, being fond of outdoor sports, Ashutosh decided to pursue a career in this sport. But as there was no way without a mentor, he met Jitendra Ghordadekar, the coach of Nava Maharashtra Krida Mandal, on the advice of a person. Under his guidance, technical training was done on the ground of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education. Thereafter, there was no looking for Ashutosh.

In a short career of three-four years, the 22-year-old Ashutosh has so far won 30 to 35 medals in 400m and 800m races in various district, divisional and state outdoor events under junior and senior category.He has represented three times in All India Inter University Athletics Championships. He has also won a bronze medal in 800m in the recently held State Inter-University Championship at Aurangabad.

Soon he will represent Maharashtra in another national tournament. Notably, Ashutosh broke the 14-year-old record by clocking 1 minute 54.74 seconds in the 800m race at the Nagpur University Inter-College Field Championships held at Mankapur Sports Complex recently.

Ashutosh, a student of SB City College, wants to make a mark in Khelo India by winning gold at the All India level and ranking among the top athletes in the country. At the same time, he said that he wants to win medals in international competitions for the country and also get a job from sports quota.

Parents play a very important role in the successful career of children. Ashutosh is no exception. After fate took away his father’s (Ramesh Bavane) umbrella at an early age, the mother, Sunita Bavane, took care of both the children, initially by making papads and later by working as a security guard, giving them higher education.

Sunita is currently working as a city bus conductor and is taking care of her family. Her daughter Shivani is also helping Ashutosh’s dream by working as a nurse in a private hospital. Ashutosh himself has also earned a big name in the field of sports and has done justice to the hard work put in by his mother and sister.

