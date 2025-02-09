Inside BJP’s Delhi Victory: The Silent Role of RSS

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) went all out to persuade voters to elect an effective and accountable government for the progress of the national capital, contributing to the BJP’s thumping victory in the polls, according to sources.

Amid high-decibel poll campaigns by political parties, the RSS volunteers carried out a silent ‘voter awareness’ drive during which thousands of drawing-room meetings were held across Delhi to discuss pressing public issues like lack of cleanliness, potable water supply and healthcare services as well as air pollution and cleaning of Yamuna river.

In such meetings, they also sought to ‘bust the hype’ around the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) much-touted Delhi model of governance, highlighting the issue of corruption and non-fulfilment of several promises that Arvind Kejriwal-led party made during its 10-year rule, the sources said.

The issue of illegal immigrants in Delhi was also discussed in these meetings, they added.

At least 500 drawing room (small group) meetings were held in Dwarka alone, a source in the RSS told PTI.

In such meetings, the RSS volunteers only highlight and discuss the issues affecting the people. They do not explicitly ask them to cast their votes in support of any particular political party. People are just made aware of the issues and exhorted to cast their votes to elect an effective and accountable government, the source added.

According to the sources, the RSS volunteers started their campaign more than a month ahead of the election.

Small group meetings were also held in slums and unauthorised colonies, where AAP was known to have considerable support.

RSS workers also joined hands with like-minded individuals and organisations serving in these areas to spread awareness, the sources said.

As the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, the RSS is known for such voter outreach initiatives.

However, after the BJP’s underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the RSS launched such campaigns with renewed focus in Haryana and Maharashtra, the two states where the BJP retained power with a thumping victory in recent months.

In Delhi, the BJP carried out a massive campaign in coordination with the RSS.

The RSS doesn’t work for credit. It believes in working behind the curtains, the sources stressed.

The BJP on Saturday cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

The BJP won or was leading in 48 of the 70 seats, comfortably over the majority mark of 36, and the AAP was way behind with 22, according to the Election Commission website.

Among the giants who bit the dust were former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his trusted aide and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as well as Somnath Bharti and Saurabh Bhardwaj.