Inhuman Torture in PCR: Khaparkheda PI transferred to Nagpur Rural Police HQ

Nagpur: Following allegations of inhuman torture during PCR, Praveen Munde, Police Inspector of Khaparkheda, has been swiftly transferred to the Headquarters (Control Room Nagpur Rural) with immediate effect on Tuesday.

According to sources, the complaint was lodged by 22-year-old Kush Santosh Sinha from Sillewada, one of the accused involved in a theft case. The police had apprehended four individuals in connection with an iron theft. After the standard procedures, the accused were presented before the Saoner Court, which subsequently ordered their remand in police custody.

Advertisement

During this process, an argument erupted between Kush and the police at the police station. Allegedly, as a result of the altercation, PI Praveen Munde subjected Kush to severe physical assault. Kush claims that he was taken to a secluded area and subjected to inhumane treatment. He raised these allegations during his appearance in the Saoner Court on Monday.

In response to the gravity of the accusations, the court has ordered a medical examination of the accused. The two police station employees have been urged to cooperate with the investigation. Meanwhile, Kush’s family has lodged complaints with the Human Rights Commission and the Superintendent of Police, seeking justice in the matter.

Praveen Munde was promptly transferred to the Headquarters (Control Room Nagpur Rural) on Tuesday, with Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Kankedwar assuming temporary additional charge of the Khaparkheda police station until further notice.

The allegations of inhuman torture by the Police Inspector have raised widespread concern in the community and prompted questions about the conduct and accountability of the involved police personnel. As investigations unfold, it is expected that appropriate actions will be taken to address these serious allegations and uphold the principles of justice and fairness within the police department.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement