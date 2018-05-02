Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Aug 20th, 2020
    National News

    Indore gets cleanest city tag for 4th time in a row

    Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government’s cleanliness survey announced on Thursday.

    The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

    Varanasi has been the adjudged the ‘best Ganga town’ in the central government’s cleanliness survey.

    The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

