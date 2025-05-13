Indore Call Centre Scam Busted; Nagpur Man Duped of ₹63 Lakh

Advertisement



Nagpur,: In a major cybercrime breakthrough, Nagpur Cyber Police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre in Indore that scammed over 200 people across India through a fake algorithmic trading investment scheme. A Nagpur-based victim, Sunil Dongare, reportedly lost ₹63.17 lakh in the elaborate con.

Dongare approached the police after being contacted on March 5, 2024, by two individuals—Abhishek and Riya—offering expert guidance in algo-trading. To build credibility, the duo sent him forged SEBI documents and a formal agreement. Initially investing ₹1 lakh, Dongare was gradually coaxed into transferring ₹12.43 lakh through multiple transactions. When he attempted to withdraw profits, he was asked to pay an additional ₹4.83 lakh as CGST, which he transferred to an account belonging to one Shubham Sengar.

The fraudsters continued manipulating him with fake legal documents, eventually extracting over ₹63 lakh.

Following Dongare’s complaint, the Cyber Police traced mobile and banking data, uncovering the fraudulent operation in Indore. A special team led by Senior PI Baliram Sutar and Assistant Inspector Kavikant Chaudhary raided the location and arrested two suspects—Sunil Pratapsingh Rajput and Abhishek Chandrakant Gupta. Electronic equipment used in the scam was seized during the operation.

A third suspect, Bunty alias Vihaan Kamalchand Solanki, who managed the call centre’s operations, was arrested on May 13. Police recovered six mobile phones, one laptop, and a SIM card from him.

Investigations revealed the call centre had 25 staff members and targeted victims nationwide. The case is being investigated under the supervision of the Police Commissioner, Additional CP (Crime), and DCP Cyber Lohit Matani.

Cyber Police are now tracing more victims and financial links tied to the scam.

