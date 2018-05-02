Indora residents felicitate local boy-turned IPS officer — Dr. Nilesh Bharne

Memories play key role in self-motivation: Bharne

Nagpur: Saturday brought moment of pure joy and happiness in IPS officer Dr. Nilesh Bharne’s life as Nagpur’s own son was felicitated by it’s people in the Indora vicinity. Getting nostalgic on this occasion, Bharne, recalled his childhood memories of struggle and discussed how these memories motivates him in ideal policing.

“As an IPS officer, you’ve to serve across the country. I was privileged to work in my hometown Nagpur itself for around four years. And today, I’m being felicitated in my own neighbourhood, in the presence of my family and friends. I’ll cherish this memory for my entire life,” said Dr. Nilesh Bharne here on Saturday.

Bharne was speaking at his felicitation programme organized by Indora Bodh Vihar Committee. Bhante Nagarjuna Surai Sasai, Processor, Ranjeet Meshram, Processor Dr. Sudhir Fulzele, Meenabai Bharne (Bharne’s mother) were prominently present on this occasion.

“I’ve started my struggle right from this vicinity. My family used live here as a tenant. And now after being an IPS officer, I’m being felicitated here today, it feels like the circle of life has completed,” said Bharne.

Bharne who also feliciated the local students who succeeded in Medical examinations, advised the younger generation that being just a doctor, or an engineer or official isn’t enough! You’ve to come in front and lead your community. As ideal motivation is much needed when it comes to build society full of values, he added.

Bharne also discussed importance of Bhante Sasai on this occasion that how right from his felicitation programme when he become an IPS officer to his wedding and now at his felicitation in his vicinity.

– Shubham Nagdeve