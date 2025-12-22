IndiGo to launch direct Nagpur–Navi Mumbai flight from December 25

Advertisement

The aviation sector is set to receive a significant boost with the Loknete D.B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) becoming operational from December 25.

In view of the airport’s opening and rising passenger demand on the Nagpur–Mumbai route, IndiGo has announced a direct daily flight connecting Nagpur with Navi Mumbai International Airport, starting the same day.

According to the schedule, the IndiGo flight will depart from Navi Mumbai International Airport at 1.45 pm and arrive in Nagpur at 3.20 pm. On the return leg, it will leave Nagpur at 4 pm and reach Navi Mumbai at 6.35 pm. Sources said the additional service has been introduced to cater to increased travel during the Christmas festive season.

Ticket bookings for the new flight have already begun, and city-based travel agents report a positive response from passengers. Currently, fares are in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000.The new service is expected to improve connectivity for the Vidarbha region while offering travellers a convenient alternative to Mumbai’s main airport. It is also likely to ease congestion and reduce travel time for passengers commuting between Nagpur and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Located at Ulwe in Panvel, the Loknete D.B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated in October 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and named in honour of late social activist D.B. Patil for his contribution towards project-affected people.

