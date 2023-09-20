IndiGo tickets worth over Rs 5 lakh sold in cyber fraud in Nagpur

Nagpur: Cyber crooks hacked the login ID and password of a travel agency and sold flight tickets worth Rs 5.5 lakh of Indigo Airlines to 11 passengers.

Aniruddha Laxminarayan Sharma (33), who runs Pawansut Travels at Fifth Floor, Yugdharma Complex, Central Bazaar Road, Ramdaspeth, in Nagpur, lodged a complaint with Cyber Police that some unidentified persons hacked the Login ID and password of his travel agency between September 7 and 9. The fraudsters then sold air tickets of Indigo Airlines to 11 passengers and duped the travel agency of over Rs 5.05 lakh.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Sharma, a resident of Plot No 72, Lendra Park, Ramdaspeth, a case under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 43, 66 (c)) of the Information Technology Act, has been registered at Cyber Police Station. Further investigations are underway.

Man loses Rs 10.50 lakh to fake financial consultant

Lakadganj Police booked a self-styled financial consultant for defrauding a 37- year-old man to the tune of Rs 10.50 lakh by enticing him to invest in share market to earn high profits.

The victim, Saurabh Babulal Patel, a resident of Plot No 75, Laxmi Niwas, Lakadganj, in his complaint alleged that one Anil Deshmukh, who was known to him, gained his trust and lured him to invest in share market by promising huge returns. Deshmukh also gained his confidence to start share trading and took Rs 10.50 lakh from his different bank accounts between July 11, 2023 and August 18, 2023.

When he asked Deshmukh about the profit, the latter started avoiding him. Deshmukh, who neither returned the invested amount nor the profit to him, is now absconding.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Deshmukh and launched a search for him.

