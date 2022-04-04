IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur Airport

Advertisement

Nagpur: An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Monday. The flight 6E-7074 was going to Lucknow from Ahmedabad via Nagpur.

The flight, which took off at 7.45 am for its destination, had 45 passengers on board. However, the pilots soon thereafter contacted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and sought permission for emergency landing. The reason for seeking emergency landing was the smell of burning. The ATC immediately granted permission and the IndiGo flight made the emergency landing at Nagpur Airport. All the passengers were reported safe.

An inspection of the aircraft found everything normal. However, an enquiry has been ordered over the incident. The passengers of the flight were accommodated in different other flights for their destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement