Published On : Wed, Dec 4th, 2019

Indige isation Symposium at Air Force Station Tughlakabad

In order to carry forward the directive by Chief of Air Staff to “Proactively promote indigenisation for sustenance of all existing Fleets and Equipments”, a National Level Symposium was held at Air Force Station Tughlakabad on 03 Dec 2019. The Symposium was inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal VC Wankhade, AOES, Headquarters Maintenance Command, Nagpur.

Speakers from Headquarters DRDO, Directorate of MSME, IISc Bangalore and Private Defence Industry presented their view points to take forward the process of Indigenisation by the IAF. An exhibition of successful Indigenisation efforts by the Depot and items requiring support from the industry for future indigenisation was displayed in the Air Force Station.

The symposium and the exhibition was attended by many personnel representing Army, Navy, DRDO, BEL, Air Headquarters and Private Industry. A Compendium in Nodal Technology Centres was released during the event.

