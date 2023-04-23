India’s U-17 team defeated Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a friendly match

On Wednesday, the India U-17 team defeated the Atletico de Madrid U-17 team 4-1 in a friendly match. This is the first of a series of matches they will play against elite Spanish clubs.

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup is scheduled in Thailand, and Bibiano Fernandes’s well-rehearsed squad is on an exposure tour to prove their mettle before the tournament.

India opened the opener in the sixth minute after fending several Atletico Madrid raids. Korou Singh Thingujam received a pass on the right wing and promptly took a shot on goal, which resulted in an early lead for India.

Atletico, now playing from behind, began to build play and create a few opportunities, but they were all denied by a resolute Indian defense. Captain Surajkumar Ngangbam led by example, never missing a chance to clear a cross or head the ball away.

After 30 minutes, India doubled their lead, with Korou supplying the assist. After collecting Danny Meitei’s throw-in, the winger crossed the ball into the penalty area, where Lalpekhlua calmly buried the ball. Startled and dismayed; nevertheless, worse was about to come for the hosts.

India scored their third goal in under two minutes. It had turned into a game of “score one, help another” for India’s forwards. Instead of scoring, Lalpekhlua assisted Shashwat Panwar by crossing from the left side.

In the 38th minute, Atletico got one back when Gabriel scored off a rebound after Sahil saved his initial shot. This kept the home team in it going into halftime.

India was content to play on the counter in the second half, prioritizing defensive organization and organization. Shashwat set up Korou for a 59th-minute goal. However, the goalkeeper made a great save on a ball from the latter player.

For most of the second half, India kept Atletico at bay by stifling their offensive production and exerting strong control over the ball in the middle of the field. Coach Bibiano Fernandes also seized the opportunity to play a larger portion of his roster by rotating players in and out.

Gogocha Chungkham, who came on as a substitute for India, scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute. Korou recorded his second assist of the match with this play.

