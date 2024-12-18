India’s spin wizard R Ashwin bids goodbye to international cricket

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X

Brisbane: Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday. Ashwin made the announcement in the post-match press conference along with skipper Rohit Sharma after the game ended in a draw.

Ashwin played the second match of the five-Test series in Adelaide but was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja for the match in Brisbane. Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Ashwin will continue to play T20 tournaments and he will represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

“I won’t take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer,” Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with Captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket.

“He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants,” said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement. “A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation,” said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.

With Ashwin stepping down from the international stage, he is truly leaving behind a tremendous legacy and massive boots to fill for the youngsters who will come in to make up for his presence. Ashwin spearheaded the bowling attack and was a major face behind India’s rise to the top and eventual domination in Test cricket that lasted from 2014 to 2019.

When one turns to look at his dominance in the home conditions, he was a phenom. His expertise wasn’t just limited to the ball but also some impactful contributions with the bat.

In the white-ball format, Ashwin made 181 appearances and snatched 228 wickets. He made 116 ODI appearances and took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also made 707 runs at an average of 16.44, with one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings. He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker in ODIs for India.

In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets at an average of 23.22. His best figures are 4/8. He also scored 184 runs in 19 innings at an average of 26.28, with a best score of 31. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

With 765 scalps in 287 matches, he is India’s second-highest wicket-taker across all formats, next to Kumble (953). He also won the 2011 50-Over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy with India.