India’s International Movement to Unite Nations: Uniting the world the Indian way

Nagpur: A vision of the then 19-year-old boy — the aim of the organisation is to unite the world the Indian way, by sensitizing tomorrow’s leaders, today. Founded in 2011, with the first conference taking place in August 2012, India’s International Movement to Unite Nations has over the last decade had over 5 crore students attend its conferences, over 30,000 schools participate and currently has a team of 26,000+ students who help organise conferences.

Former participants/ members have gone on to become elected members of government, lawyers, authors, and business leaders amongst other things. The organisation is led by an Advisory Board comprising of former Chiefs of Armed Forces — Gen. V.P. Malik, Admiral R.K. Dhowan, ACM P.V. Naik, Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, A.R. Rahman, P.T. Usha amongst others. The main message is to spread the idea of India through multifarious activities such as 3-day concourses in 220 cities in India and in 35 countries, a monthly magazine, and digital activities, amongst other mediums.

The organisation has hosted numerous luminaries from Heads of Nations, Nobel Laureates, Hollywood and Cinema icons amongst 20,000+ speakers.

About the Nagpur Conference:

I.I.M.U.N. Nagpur Conference 2023 is the largest educational extravaganza which will be taking place at Delhi Publis School, Lava from November 24 to 26, 2023 seeing over 300+ students participating in various committees in an MUN format role playing various world leaders and learning diplomacy, negotiation, public-speaking and research skills. The students will wear traditionals on November 24, 2023 while on November 25 & 26, they will be wearing formals whilst debating with other students from classes 7th-12th across 50 different schools across Nagpur.

The inaugural ceremony of the conference will be held at 4 pm in Delhi Public School, Lava which will be graced by Padma Shri Dr Vikas Mahatame and Amitesh Kumar – Additional DGP and Commissioner of Police Nagpur. The debate sessions will start on November 25 at Delhi Public School spread across 10 committees in 10 classrooms. This day will see simultaneous debates across these 10 committees and raise various moderated and unmoderated caucuses and challenges against other students after which they will have a lunch and a high tea break and at the end of the debating sessions a speaker series and a talent hunt which will see students showcase their talent.

The closing ceremony will be held at Delhi Public School, Lava on November 26, 2023 which will be graced by Our Founder and Former President Rishabh Shah and Archit Chandakji, IPS – DCP Economic Offences Wing & Cyber Crime. The end of the Nagpur Conference will see three winners from each committee based on their performance, speaking skills, diplomacy and research about the committee and their portfolio followed by the felicitation of the best school delegation with a trophy.

About the guests:

Rishabh Shah is one of India’s most iconic role models for youth — and many refer to him as the young kingmaker. He’s the founder of the organisation I.I.M.U.N. Many of those who worked with him are today elected members of government, lawyers, authors, and civil servants amongst others. He runs his family’s Iron and Steel Industry and guides young minds at I.I.M.U.N., but he is also a social activist, guest lecturer, motivational speaker, and author.

He has started movements such as I for India and One Week for One World. He has lectured on Entrepreneurship, International Marketing, Networking, and Effective Communication at some of India’s top educational institutes including IIMs, IITs, and HSNC University amongst others.

Rishabh loves to talk and share his opinions on the times we live in especially Politics, International Relations, India, and the youth. He has travelled to more than 30+ countries to give students a talk and has impacted more than one million plus students. He is also a celebrated and best-seller author who has launched his second book called Nothing but the Truth.

Dr. Vikas Mahatme is a former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), a social worker, and a reformer. He is a Padma Shri awarded eye surgeon of international repute, known for his significant contribution to community eye care; has himself performed over 1.2 lakh surgeries. He is the Founder and Medical Director of Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital Nagpur & Mahatme Eye Hospitals in Mumbai and Amravati; has a branch in Pune also. Runs the Institute of Science of Happiness for Thinking Skills, emotional & psychological health of the community; ultimately for a “Happy Meaningful Life”.

He has designed a Weighted Indexing System for caste-based reservations to the Right People, Works for the Right to Health for the community, Leads the Shepherd Community of India; works for the rights of nomadic people, and Works for Ethical Politics and Electoral Reforms amongst a few other things. He is someone who believes in simple, different, and better innovative processes. He has also received the highest national award for research in ophthalmology — Col. Rangachari National Award & Gold Medal.

