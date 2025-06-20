India’s first One Health Institute taking shape in Nagpur to combat future epidemics

The National Institute for One Health (NIOH), coming up in Nagpur, will track human, animal & environmental diseases together

Nagpur: In a landmark initiative to strengthen India’s epidemic preparedness, the country’s first National Institute for One Health (NIOH) is coming up in Nagpur. The institute aims to monitor and tackle diseases across humans, animals, and the environment in an integrated manner — marking a significant shift towards a holistic approach to public health.

Dr. Pragya Yadav, Director of the institute, said the facility will play a critical role in early detection of zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19, avian influenza (bird flu), and Nipah virus. “This initiative will enable the country to respond swiftly to outbreaks by tracing the origin and spread of infections through collaborative research and surveillance,” she said.

Preventing the next pandemic

The institute will serve as a central hub for disease surveillance, collecting and analysing samples from across India. If a virus is detected in animals, the system will generate alerts to prevent human transmission. Its scope extends beyond tracking diseases to understanding environmental triggers that may lead to outbreaks.

In line with global standards, NIOH will house high-containment biosafety laboratories (BSL-2, BSL-3, BSL-4), and work closely with international agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). It will also coordinate with key ministries including Health, Environment, and Animal Husbandry.

What is One Health?

The “One Health” concept recognises that the health of humans is deeply interconnected with the health of animals and the environment. By integrating data and expertise from multiple sectors, the institute will act as a multi-disciplinary platform to mitigate the risk of future epidemics.

Construction of the institute is progressing rapidly, and it is expected to become fully operational within two years. Once functional, NIOH will place India at the forefront of global efforts to detect, prevent, and respond to emerging health threats.